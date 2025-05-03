Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 243,886 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,886 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $29,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,901,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.52 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

