683 Capital Management LLC Invests $648,000 in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Tectonic Therapeutic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tectonic Therapeutic
In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $54,877.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,317,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,722,993.76. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lochner purchased 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $249,964.38. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,964.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 234,607 shares of company stock worth $8,955,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on TECX
Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance
NASDAQ TECX opened at $19.66 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.55. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tectonic Therapeutic Profile
Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tectonic Therapeutic
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- The Top 3 Stock Picks at the World’s Greatest Hedge Fund
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Holdings Ahead of Next 13F Filing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Deep-Sea Mining Announcement Send Traders to Rio Tinto Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.