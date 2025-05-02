683 Capital Management LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for approximately 1.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of GXO Logistics worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

