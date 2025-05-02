10,258 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,604,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,359,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,196,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,221,000 after purchasing an additional 422,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,357,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

