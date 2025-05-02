59 North Capital Management LP Buys 381,322 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,322 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.6% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $184,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,631,000. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,543,000. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.