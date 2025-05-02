Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $15,553,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Genius Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $12,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $11,292,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 7,923,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,134,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp cut Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

