Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,092.53. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,235,469.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,607. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

