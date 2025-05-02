Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.0 %

GIS opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

