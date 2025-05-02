Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CRH were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 168.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after buying an additional 1,148,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

CRH Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.