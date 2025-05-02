IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 501,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $2,771,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $252.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

