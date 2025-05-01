Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Evergy Earnings

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

EVRG has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8,154.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after buying an additional 961,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,652,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,211,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

