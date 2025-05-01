Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,684 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.51 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

