Westbourne Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $315.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $358.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.97.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.