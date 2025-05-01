ArborFi Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $2,969,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

