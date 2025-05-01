Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,000. The GEO Group accounts for 2.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 56,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

