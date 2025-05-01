Raffles Associates LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 123.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Featured Stories

