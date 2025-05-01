Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

