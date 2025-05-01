Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

