Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 903 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

