Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 44 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

