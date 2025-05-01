Westbourne Investments Inc. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

