BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Shares Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the period. BrightSpring Health Services accounts for approximately 0.2% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTSGU opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.8437 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

