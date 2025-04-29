Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Decreased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.84.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

