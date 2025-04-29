Soros Fund Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.58% of Privia Health Group worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 232.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

