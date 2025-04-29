PDT Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

