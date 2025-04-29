iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 327.9% from the March 31st total of 252,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
