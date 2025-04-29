iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 327.9% from the March 31st total of 252,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 120,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

