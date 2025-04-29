UBS Group (UBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect UBS Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

