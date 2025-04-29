California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $121,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

