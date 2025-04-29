California State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.98 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Allstate worth $78,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

ALL opened at $195.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

