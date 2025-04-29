Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 89,274 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 89,274 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock worth $1,050,944. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

