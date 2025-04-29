NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.280-1.300 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.00%.
In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,735.44. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
