Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 33,780 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.0% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

