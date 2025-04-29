Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.10.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

