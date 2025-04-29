WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
DGRE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 1,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,617. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Are Defying the Downturn
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.