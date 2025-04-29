Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $877.25 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $831.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $827.90 and its 200-day moving average is $816.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.32.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

