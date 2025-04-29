Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.730-6.830 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,130 shares of company stock worth $567,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

