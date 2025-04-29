Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of Monadelphous Group stock remained flat at C$9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.34. Monadelphous Group has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.45.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.24%.
Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.
