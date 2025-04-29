iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 285.8% in April

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a growth of 285.8% from the March 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 247,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ESGD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $85.08.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

