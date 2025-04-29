TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 75027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,034,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 194,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $8,614,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

