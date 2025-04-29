Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 157.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $271.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

