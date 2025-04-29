Promising Defense Stocks Worth Watching – April 28th

Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Cadence Design Systems, GE Aerospace, and Citigroup are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.58 on Monday, reaching $181.53. 4,958,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043,904. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.82. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

NOC stock traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $480.64. The stock had a trading volume of 695,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.64 and a 200 day moving average of $489.69.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average is $282.14.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,306. The company has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $214.21.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.01. 3,397,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,380,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

