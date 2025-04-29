Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSTR. Maxim Group raised their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.75.

Get Strategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $581,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,789.70. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 34,698 shares worth $11,403,343. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.