loanDepot (LDI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter.
loanDepot Stock Up 2.4 %
LDI opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $352.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Read More
