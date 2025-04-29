Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the integrated energy company on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 100.0% increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.33. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.25 ($2.15).
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
