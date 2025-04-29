Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,537 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $287.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

