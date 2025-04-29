PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

