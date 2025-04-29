Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 296.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 59,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,925. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.
About Lasertec
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lasertec
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Are Defying the Downturn
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.