Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 296.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 59,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,925. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.