40,130 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.6% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,604 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 101,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.21. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

