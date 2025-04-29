Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 77.6% in April

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

CVR traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 9,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.16. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.