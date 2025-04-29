Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 280.9% in April

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 280.9% from the March 31st total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Soligenix worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 2,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,256. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

About Soligenix

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,473.38% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

